Jonathan Majors was arrested in New York City this weekend following allegations that he physically assaulted a woman, with TMZ speculating it is his girlfriend.

TMZ has reported that law enforcement has arrested the actor on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment. The cops responded to calls around 11 am EST in Manhattan.

According to TMZ, law enforcement on the scene alleges that the alleged victim is Majors’ girlfriend. According to her, the couple got into a dispute in a taxi returning home from a bar in Brooklyn. A source who spoke to the police says that his girlfriend saw Majors texting another woman and she confronted him.

From here, the altercation escalated, with Majors allegedly slapping the victim in the face. The alleged victim also claims that he put his hands around her neck.

TMZ reports that the victim was dropped off somewhere while Majors spent the night elsewhere.

The news of this allegedly criminal encounter comes after Majors has been experiencing a large amount of success starring in significant blockbusters, including “Creed III” and Marvel’s “Ant-Man”. He was also seen at the Oscars a few weeks ago as one of the presenters.

A rep close to the star has told TMZ: “He’s done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”