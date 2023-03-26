Jonathan Majors was arrested in New York City on Saturday following allegations that he physically assaulted a woman, with TMZ speculating it is his girlfriend.

TMZ reports that law enforcement on the scene has identified the alleged victim as Majors’ girlfriend, who reportedly alleges that the couple got into a dispute in a taxi while returning home from a bar in Brooklyn. A source who spoke to the police says that the dispute began when Majors’ girlfriend saw him texting another woman and confronted him about it.

The altercation then escalated, with Majors allegedly slapping the victim in the face and placing his hands on her neck to choke her.

TMZ reports that the victim was dropped off somewhere while Majors spent the night elsewhere.

On Sunday, the Daily Mail published photos of Major leaving a New York City courthouse, wearing a baseball cap emblazoned with the word “Freedom.”

TMZ reports that Majors was charged with misdemeanour assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault and harassment. He was released without bail, with a court date set for May.

Also on Sunday, Majors’ attorney, Priya Chaudhry, issued a statement to Variety proclaiming his innocence, insisting that it’s he and not his accuser who’s the real victim — and that there’s evidence to prove it.

“Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows,” said Chaudhry. “We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently.”

According to Chaudhry, video footage from the vehicle where the alleged incident took place proves his innocence, as does witness testimony from the driver and onlookers, in addition to two written statements from the woman recanting her allegations.

“All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever,” she continued. “Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday. The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested. We expect these charges to be dropped soon.”

Chaudhry’s statement provides additional information about the incident. Police in New York said they responded to a 911 call at a Chelsea apartment. Majors, who is 33 years old, was taken into custody without incident on Saturday night. The unnamed victim, a 30-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital after with “minor injuries to her head and neck,” according to authorities.

Previously, a representative for Majors likewise denied the allegations. “He has done nothing wrong,” his publicist told Variety. “We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

Majors’ arrest comes after actor has been experiencing a large degree of success in recent weeks thanks to significant roles in “Creed III” and Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”. He was also seen at the Oscars a few weeks ago as one of the presenters.