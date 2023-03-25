Taylor Swift took time from her show on Friday night in Las Vegas to praise Lana Del Rey as “the best we have.”

Swift is currently headlining the North American leg of The Eras Tour, where she touched down in Las Vegas last night.

Before complimenting Del Rey, the pop music superstar performed “Snow on the Beach” from her newest album, Midnights. The song was a surprise feature to the setlist and is a collaboration with Del Rey.

Taylor Swift on Lana Del Rey: "I just think she’s the best that we have. So I think we need to make it a priority, as a group, to stream, buy, support this album and this artist." Credit: Always Another Show pic.twitter.com/Ic1OWbQTry — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) March 25, 2023

While introducing the music, Swift shouted Del Rey’s latest album, which was released on Friday, Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd.

“It’s so good… It’s just extraordinary,” Swift said of Del Rey’s latest body of work. “She’s the best that we have. I think we need to make it a priority, as a group, to stream, buy, support this album and this artist.”

“She knows I’m obsessed with her,” Swift added, “and she was kind enough to make a song with me on Midnights. She’s a generous king, and she did that for me and I’ll never forget how nice she’s been to me.”

“It’s so cool when you have favourite artists and they turn out to be so nice to you. Anyway, I wanted to do some promo for her, and in honour of this brilliant album I want to play ‘Snow on the Beach,” finished Swift to resounding applause from the audience.