Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski were spotted passionately enjoying each other’s company in Tokyo on Saturday.

The pair were seen intensely making out with each other in a heated moment of PDA.

The video showcases the couple making out like their life depends on it, while cameras record the incident just a few metres away.

Ratajkowski can be seen rubbing the Grammy winner’s cheek as they intimately kiss while leaning against a silver car in Japan. Styles recently played back-to-back concerts in Ariake Arena this week while on his Love on Tour.

Styles, 29, kept his look neutral with a black coat and his hair tied up in a bun. Ratajkowski, 31, kept warm in a pink puffer jacket over a crop top and a long black shirt.

The heated PDA occurred after Styles recently broke things off with his girlfriend of two years, Olivia Wilde, in November last year.

Ratajkowski is currently going through a divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard. The ex-couple share a two-year-old son named Sebastian.

Since her divorce, Ratajkowski has been spotted with several Hollywood big names, including Pete Davidson, Jack Greer, and Eric André.