Adele performs onstage during the "Weekends with Adele" Residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Fans can expect to spend a few more “Weekends with Adele”.

Adele took to the stage at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, for what had been scheduled to be the final date of her residency.

However, she used the occasion to share some news: she’ll be returning to Vegas for more dates.

“Playing to 4,000 people for 34 dates is not enough, and I know that,” she told the sold-out crowd, reported the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

In addition to extending her residency, Adele also announced plans to film some of those show for a concert film.

“So I am coming back for a few weeks in June,” she added, “and I’m going to film it, and I’m going to release it to make sure anyone who wants to see this show can see it,” she continued.

“And then I’ll be back in August until the end of fall,” she added.

According to the Review-Journal, a formal announcement has yet to be made.

On Sunday morning, Adele took to Twitter to share a link to presale registration for tickets to the upcoming shows.

The Review-Journal also notes that there’s a three-week gap in the Colosseum’s schedule, following Jerry Seinfeld’s two-night stint on June 9 and 10, until Garth Brooks’ returns for his residency July 6, which runs until July 23; after that, the months of August, September and October are wide open.

However, the outlet also reports that “Weekends with Adele” will extend into mid-November, as tickets for Adele’s residency are included as part of Caesars Entertainment’s $5 million “Emperor Package” during the weekend of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which takes place Nov. 18.