Drake has bailed on a festival performance in Brazil, leaving fans disappointed and organizers scrambling.

The Toronto rapper was scheduled to headline Lollapalooza Brazil in Sao Paulo on Sunday night; this morning, however, the festival announced Drake was pulling out of the event, citing issues with sound and production.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Drake is without members of his sound and production team, essential to the realization of the Lollapalooza show in Sao Paulo,” read a statement (translated from Portuguese) posted on the festival’s official Instagram account.

“Drake was excited to perform for his fans in Brazil,” the statement added. “Unfortunately, this is beyond his control. Sorry.”

The announcement confirmed that Skrillex would be filling in for Drake during Sunday’s headlining slot.

The news was met with backlash as fans expressed their anger and disappointment that Drake would be a no-show.

In response, organizers have agreed to provide refunds in light of Drake’s last-minute cancellation.