Taylor Swift is rolling out the surprises for fans as The Eras Tour continues.

This weekend, Swift performed two sold-out shows in Las Vegas, with her Friday concert highlighted by a performance of “Snow on the Beach”, her collab with Lana Del Rey.

During Saturday night’s show, she debuted her first live performance “Cowboy Like Me”, and enlisted a special guest to help her out: Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford, who provided backing vocals on the Evermore track, and joined Swift to replicate their duet live in Vegas.

That wasn’t the only surprise of the night; Swift also performed a stripped-down rendition of her haunting ballad “White Horse” from her 2008 Fearless album, accompanying herself on piano for her first live performance of the song since 2018.

The American leg of the sold-out Eras Tour is scheduled to continue through until August.