Kelly Clarkson has had fans buzzing all weekend thanks to a cryptic Twitter post, and now she’s confirming rumours that she’s about to release a new album.

It all began on Saturday, March 25 when the “Voice” coach tweeted a trio of emojis: a glass of wine, a broken heart and a shining sun.

🍷💔☀️ — Kelly Clarkson 🍷💔☀️ (@kellyclarkson) March 25, 2023

Following much speculation from fans, the following day Clarkson returned to social media to share a video.

“I’ve been working on this project for close to three years now. I wasn’t sure I was going to release it, but I am. The album is called Chemistry,” she said.

“I was trying to find a word — it might be one of the songs on the album — that really described the whole thing. I didn’t want everybody to think I was just coming out with some ‘I’m angry’ or ‘I’m sad,’ just those two emotions. This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship,” she continued, confirming the album’s theme is her bitter divorce from ex Brandon Blackstock.

“That whole relationship shouldn’t be brought down to one thing,” she added. “There’s the good, the bad and the ugly kind of thing going on. Chemistry can be a really amazing, sexy, cool, fun thing, but it can also be very bad for you. So that’s why I named it Chemistry, I thought it was a perfect title to describe the entire album. That is coming out soon. And also music is coming out even sooner. I’m very excited about it. When I say soon, I mean really soon. I’m nervous but I’m excited about putting it out.”

“New music soon 🍷💔☀️,” she wrote in the caption.

Chemistry has been in the works for some time. Back in September, she told Variety she was in the midst of recording the album, which she said would be released at some point in 2023.

“And this is an important album. I’m working on this in therapy: I have a hard time vocalizing what I’m feeling sometimes, so music is helpful for me. It’s just been really healing. I recorded the record quite some time ago,” she explained.

According to Clarkson, she hadn’t been focusing on recording. “But then the whole divorce thing happened, and I needed to write it,” she said. “And then I didn’t know if I was going to release it, because you can be very angry in that state of mind. So some of the songs, they definitely cover the gamut of emotions; there’s everything on the album. It’s almost like the arc of a relationship, because the beginning is so beautiful and so sweet, and then it evolves. And sometimes it doesn’t evolve how you want.”