The fallout has begun after Jonathan Majors’ arrest this weekend, on charges of misdemeanour assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault and harassment after allegedly assaulting a woman reportedly identified as the actor’s girlfriend.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that the U.S. Army has pulled its “Be All You Can Be” recruitment campaign featuring Majors following his arrest Saturday.

“The U.S. Army is aware of the arrest of Jonathan Majors and we are deeply concerned by the allegations surrounding his arrest,” Laura DeFrancisco, the public affairs chief for the Army Enterprise Marketing Office, said in a statement to The Army Times.

READ MORE: Jonathan Majors’ Lawyer Says Evidence ‘Proves’ He’s ‘Completely Innocent’ And ‘Probably The Victim’ After Arrest For Allegedly Assaulting Woman

READ MORE: Jonathan Majors Says Critic Reviews Are ‘Just An Opinion’ Amid Negative ‘Ant-Man’ Ratings

“While Mr. Majors is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete,” the statement added.

According to The Army Times, two commercial spots featuring the “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” star have already aired.

The U.S. Army has reportedly spent millions on the campaign, making expensive, high-profile ad buys during the NCAA March Madness tournament.

A “senior marketing official with knowledge of the situation” told The Army Times that the next round of commercials had been scheduled for August, but those plans have been paused in light of Majors’ arrest.

Follow Majors’ release on Sunday, with no bail ordered, his attorney, Priya Chaudhry, issued a statement to Variety.

READ MORE: Jonathan Majors Says Critic Reviews Are ‘Just An Opinion’ Amid Negative ‘Ant-Man’ Ratings

“Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows. We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently,” said Chaudhry.

“All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever,” she added. “Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday. The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested. We expect these charges to be dropped soon.”