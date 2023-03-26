Lea Michele has shared a new update on her 2-year-old son Ever’s condition after he was taken to hospital earlier this week.

The “Funny Girl” star took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to send a message to fans following a brief break from Broadway.

“I’m back at ‘Funny Girl’ tonight. I’m really happy to be back,” she said. “It’s been a really long week, and we’re still not out of the woods completely with our son. But he’s headed in a good direction, and we’re really, really grateful.”

Michele continued, “I have a cold just I think from not sleeping at all this past week. But I’m really happy to be back with my ‘Funny Girl’ family. And I just wanted to say thank you to everyone for just so much love and support this week. I really, really appreciated it.”

The former “Glee” star previously shared a photo of her little one sleeping in a hospital bed, writing, “Thank you for all your well wishes this past week. We are taking our boy home from the hospital soon. Thank you to all the amazing doctors and hospital staff. I will be back to the @FunnyGirlBwy stage this weekend.”

