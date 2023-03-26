Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The 2021 “Friends” reunion special became a major media event, ending years of speculation about whether the Central Perk Six would ever get back together in front of the camera.

Don’t expect them to do it again, though.

That’s the word from Jennifer Aniston, who was asked if there would ever be another “Friends” reunion while appearing with “Murder Mystery 2” co-star Adam Sandler on Britain’s “The Jonathan Ross Show”.

READ MORE: Jennifer Aniston Admits She Found ‘Friends’ Reunion So Tough Emotionally She ‘Had To Walk Out At Certain Points’

“I don’t think so,” Aniston said. “I think that was it, I think that was the swan song.”

“You never know though, right?” Sandler chimed in.

“No, you do never know,” she agreed, “that’s very true.”

While a second “Friends” reunion may not be in the cards, Aniston still remains close to her former co-stars.

READ MORE: Jennifer Aniston Talks ‘Friends’ Ending, Getting A Divorce And Going Into Therapy

“I just texted with [Matt] LeBlanc last week,” she said.

“Lisa [Kudrow] and Courteney [Cox] I just saw last week. Schwim [a.k.a. David Schwimmer], everybody stays in touch,” she added. “We will never shake each other. We’re in each other’s lives forever, family forever.”