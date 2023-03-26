Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth arriving at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, USA.

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth reportedly “grew apart”, despite having a “healthy relationship”, according to a new report.

The married couple announced their mutual decision to split after 11 years of marriage on Friday.

Speaking to by Us Weekly, a source claimed Witherspoon “never wanted her marriage to end, but it’s not a secret that this has been brewing for some time.”

The source insisted that the Oscar-winning actress “really does adore Jim”, adding, “[she] couldn’t have asked for a better stepdad and father to their son, Tennessee.”

While Witherspoon and Toth had a “very healthy relationship and a lot of great times together,” the source alleges that they ultimately “grew apart” like “a lot of couples”

Witherspoon shared the news on Instagram in a post with commenting turned off.

“We have some personal news to share… It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” they said. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

The announcement comes just ahead of what would have been their 12-year anniversary.

“Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter,” they added. “These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

Back in December, a source told Us that the couple “live very separate lives and sleep in separate rooms,” adding that although their partnership “is still very strong, the romance just isn’t there anymore.”