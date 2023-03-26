It turns out that even Taylor Swift’s prom date couldn’t secure tickets for the singer’s sell-out ‘Eras Tour’. 

Back in 2008, the 33-year-old “Anti-Hero” singer attended Whit Wright’s prom at Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Debuts ‘Cowboy Like Me’ Live With Marcus Mumford During Vegas Show

A curious fan on Twitter wanted to know if Wright would be in the audience during any of Swift’s forthcoming stadium shows.

“Did he get tickets to the eras tour,” the fan tweeted, alongside photos of their prom 15 years ago. 

“Ha no tickets this way!” responded Whit in a tweet that quickly garnered thousands of likes and retweets.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Praises Lana Del Rey During Tour Performance: ‘The Best We Have’

Swift attended Wright’s senior prom at as part of MTV’s “Once Upon a Prom” special. 

Wright later took to Twitter again, adding, “I never could’ve imagined the attention this would get and the positivity from everyone! Firstly, my tweet was out of pure fun, I had no motive for recognition or handouts. The MTV gig was a great memory and everything that came with it was fantastic.”