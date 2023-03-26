It turns out that even Taylor Swift’s prom date couldn’t secure tickets for the singer’s sell-out ‘Eras Tour’.

Back in 2008, the 33-year-old “Anti-Hero” singer attended Whit Wright’s prom at Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

A curious fan on Twitter wanted to know if Wright would be in the audience during any of Swift’s forthcoming stadium shows.

Ha no tickets this way! https://t.co/nwC8sGcv12 — whit wright (@whit_wright) March 22, 2023

“Did he get tickets to the eras tour,” the fan tweeted, alongside photos of their prom 15 years ago.

“Ha no tickets this way!” responded Whit in a tweet that quickly garnered thousands of likes and retweets.

Swift attended Wright’s senior prom at as part of MTV’s “Once Upon a Prom” special.

Wright later took to Twitter again, adding, “I never could’ve imagined the attention this would get and the positivity from everyone! Firstly, my tweet was out of pure fun, I had no motive for recognition or handouts. The MTV gig was a great memory and everything that came with it was fantastic.”