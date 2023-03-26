Click to share this via email

Ariana Madix doesn’t “care” about what Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss are doing together.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star made her feelings clear when asked to comment on Sandoval and Leviss’ public dinner date following the explosive “Vanderpump Rules” reunion earlier this week.

“I don’t know what they do,” Madix told a pap in a video exclusively obtained by Page Six. “At this point, I don’t care about anything that either of them does,” she added.

Leviss and Sandoval were seen at Hollywood’s Musso & Frank Grill in photographs obtained by TMZ.

Madix made the comments while running errands in Los Angeles on Saturday.

When asked how the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion went, Madix coyly replied, “You’ll have to wait and see on that.”

The 37-year-old reality star found out that Sandoval had been unfaithful after finding a NSFW video of Leviss on his phone while watching his cover band perform in West Hollywood earlier this month.