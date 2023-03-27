Dick Van Dyke still has his sense of humour.

After getting into a car crash last week, TMZ caught up with the 97-year-old entertainment icon to get an update on how he’s feeling.

“Pretty good. I’m sore all over,” Van Dyke said.

Showing off the stitches on his chin, the actor explained that during the crash, “the airbag did not deploy, so I just did a face plant right in the steering wheel, and I have two stitches here. Other than that, it just made me a little numb.”

Finally, he joked, “I’m doing okay. I’m 97 — all my friends are dead,”

Van Dyke was driving his Lexus in Malibu in the rain last week when the car skidded and he ended up crashing into a gate.

After police and paramedics arrived at the scene, he was reportedly treated for a bloody nose and mouth, and a possible concussion.

It’s also been reported that police have submitted a request to the Department of Motor Vehicles in the U.S. to have Van Dyke retake his driving test.