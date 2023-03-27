Click to share this via email

The internet is poking fun at Gwyneth Paltrow over some comments she made during her ongoing ski accident trial.

Paltrow took to the stand in court in Park City, Utah, after retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, 76, alleged she collided with him while skiing at Deer Valley Resort in 2016 “knocking him down hard, knocking him out.”

While discussing the impact the alleged accident had on her vacation on Friday, Paltrow responded: “Well, we lost half a day of skiing.”

READ MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow’s Jaw Drops When Lawyer Accuses Her Of Lying Under Oath In Ski Crash Case

Busy Philipps was among those roasting the actress over her remarks, sharing a selfie alongside actor Jen Tullock.

The pair held up a cocktail in the snap, with Philipps captioning it: “Well, we lost a half day of skiing.”

One person replied, “Some people break four ribs, others lose half a day of skiing 😂”

READ MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow Takes The Stand In Utah Trial, Insists Ski Collision Wasn’t Her Fault: Watch The Livestream

Sanderson alleged the accident left him with “permanent traumatic brain injury, 4 broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life” in his complaint filed in 2019.

Another person joked on Paltrow’s pic, “If you, too, lost a half day of skiing, you may qualify for legal representation.”

See more reaction to Paltrow’s comments below.

cast Gwyneth Paltrow on a housewives franchise immediately pic.twitter.com/xBFbT1qRjp — bravo by betches (@bravobybetches) March 24, 2023

THIS IS THE HARDEST I HAVE LAUGHED IN SOME TIME.

"Well, I lost half a day of skiing" https://t.co/R4j4xW7ujG — Tracy Dawson (@DawsonTracy) March 25, 2023

I need to find a way of making “well, I lost half a day of skiing” into a Halloween costume this year. https://t.co/NdIFPUdBNU — Daniel Summers, MD (@WFKARS) March 24, 2023

SHE LOST HALF A DAY OF SKIING #justiceforGwyneth pic.twitter.com/zAvXc2PV7D — Marcy Jones (@marcy_jonestv) March 26, 2023

“Well, I lost half a day of skiing…” —Gwyneth Paltrow 😂 I mean, this whole “trial” is bat-shit crazy. Makes me kinda miss the vagina candle and the $12K vibrator. #GwynethPaltrow #trial #CelebrityJustice pic.twitter.com/82gyM96dAP — Josh Sabarra (@JoshSabarra) March 26, 2023