There may be a romance blooming between Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles.

Over the weekend, the pair were spotted kissing in public on the streets of Tokyo, as seen in footage obtained by The Daily Mail.

And according to an insider who spoke with People, their friendship is nothing new, though the romance may be.

“Harry and Emily know each other,” the source said, adding, “They have been friendly for a while.”

The source also noted that Ratajkowski is “friendly” with Styles’ ex, Olivia Wilde.

Styles was in Japan for a concert as part of his Love on Tour world tour, which is going on an extended break until picking back up again in Denmark in May.

In recent months, Ratajkowski has also been romantically linked to Eric André and Pete Davidson.

She was previously married to film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, and shares a 2-year-old son with him. They split in 2022.

Styles and Wilde began dating in 2020 after meeting on the set of “Don’t Worry Darling”. They split last year as well.