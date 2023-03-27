The world of “John Wick” is getting even bigger.

In an interview with Collider, producer Erica Lee revealed the TV prequel “The Continental” will premiere this September and shared new details about the project.

The three-part series is set in 1975 and centres on the assassin hotel from the “John Wick” movies.

“The show runners actually came, we heard a lot of pitches and we were debating whether or not we wanted to do a similar timeline of John Wick or an alternate timeline,” Lee said.

“We felt like doing a prequel, doing an alternate timeline gave us a lot of flexibility just in running parallel tracks,” she continued. “But what I think people love so much about John Wick and the John Wick world is learning about the hotels and the Easter eggs.”

In the series, Colin Woodell will play a young Winston Scott, the manager of The Continental, with Ayomide Adegun playing the younger version of concierge Charon.

The series will follow Winston has he faces demons from his past, while making his way through the New York underground to take control of the hotel.

Mel Gibson is also set to appear in the show, along with Katie McGrath, Ray McKinnon, Adam Shapiro and more.

Ian McShane played Winston in the film series, while Charon was played by the late Lance Reddick.

Along with the TV series, Ana de Armas is also set to star in the movie spin-off “Ballerina”.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” premiered in theatres last Friday, earning a franchise best $137.5 million worldwide in its opening weekend.