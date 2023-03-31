It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

 

New Music Friday – March 31st, 2023

 

Charlie Puth with Dan + Shay – “That’s Not How This Works”

 

Chlöe – “In Pieces”, plus  In Pieces (ALBUM)

 

Tyler The Creator – “DOGTOOTH”

 

Bebe Rexha – “Call On Me”

 

Daniel Caesar – “Valentina”

 

Maisie Peters – “Lost The Breakup”

 

Ellie Goulding – “Cure For Love”

 

Melanie Martinez – “VOID”, plus Portals (ALBUM)

 

 

 

Other noteworthy artists with releases this week include Sid Sriram – “Do The Dance”, Lauren Jauregui – “Trust Issues”, AFROJACK and Mike Williams – Alone”, Josh Ross – “Red Flags”, Stacey Ryan – “Bad For Me”, charlieonnafriday with Lil Tjay – “Same Friends“, Crown lands – “The Shadow”,   Jhayco – “Cuerpecito”, Vico C – “Pregúntale A Tu Papá Por Mí”, Irene Diaz – “Lost”, Rodrigo y Gabriela – “The Eye That Catches The Dream”, Cowboy Junkies – “What I Lost”, Lemon – “BIG BANK” , PRICE and Sage the Gemini – “FOO”

 

 

Keep On Your Radar:

 

 

 

Ellie Goulding – Higher Than Heaven (ALBUM)

Ellie Goulding makes her return with her new album Higher Than Heaven out on April 7, 2023.

 

JORDY – BOY (ALBUM)

JORDY’s sophomore album, BOY is set for release on April 21, 2023.

 

Bebe Rehax – Bebe (ALBUM)

Bebe Rexha’s third studio album is self-titled. Bebe is set for release on April 28, 2023.

 

Jonas Brothers – The Album (ALBUM)

The Jonas Brothers’ new project, The Album is set for release on May 5, 2023.

 

Ed Sheeran – Subtract (ALBUM)

Ed Sheeran will release his sixth studio album, Subtract, on May 5, 2023.

 

Niall Horan – The Show (ALBUM)

Niall Horan’s new album, The Show is set for release on June 9, 2023.

 

Maisie Peters – the good witch (ALBUM)

Maisie Peter’s second album, the good witch is set for release on June 16, 2023.

 

Valley – Lost In Translation

Valley’s second studio album, Lost In Translation is set for release on June 23, 2023.

 