It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.
New Music Friday – March 31st, 2023
Charlie Puth with Dan + Shay – “That’s Not How This Works”
Chlöe – “In Pieces”, plus In Pieces (ALBUM)
Tyler The Creator – “DOGTOOTH”
Bebe Rexha – “Call On Me”
Daniel Caesar – “Valentina”
Maisie Peters – “Lost The Breakup”
Ellie Goulding – “Cure For Love”
Melanie Martinez – “VOID”, plus Portals (ALBUM)
Other noteworthy artists with releases this week include Sid Sriram – “Do The Dance”, Lauren Jauregui – “Trust Issues”, AFROJACK and Mike Williams – Alone”, Josh Ross – “Red Flags”, Stacey Ryan – “Bad For Me”, charlieonnafriday with Lil Tjay – “Same Friends“, Crown lands – “The Shadow”, Jhayco – “Cuerpecito”, Vico C – “Pregúntale A Tu Papá Por Mí”, Irene Diaz – “Lost”, Rodrigo y Gabriela – “The Eye That Catches The Dream”, Cowboy Junkies – “What I Lost”, Lemon – “BIG BANK” , PRICE and Sage the Gemini – “FOO”
Keep On Your Radar:
Ellie Goulding – Higher Than Heaven (ALBUM)
Ellie Goulding makes her return with her new album Higher Than Heaven out on April 7, 2023.
JORDY – BOY (ALBUM)
JORDY’s sophomore album, BOY is set for release on April 21, 2023.
Bebe Rehax – Bebe (ALBUM)
Bebe Rexha’s third studio album is self-titled. Bebe is set for release on April 28, 2023.
Jonas Brothers – The Album (ALBUM)
The Jonas Brothers’ new project, The Album is set for release on May 5, 2023.
Ed Sheeran – Subtract (ALBUM)
Ed Sheeran will release his sixth studio album, Subtract, on May 5, 2023.
Niall Horan – The Show (ALBUM)
Niall Horan’s new album, The Show is set for release on June 9, 2023.
Maisie Peters – the good witch (ALBUM)
Maisie Peter’s second album, the good witch is set for release on June 16, 2023.
Valley – Lost In Translation
Valley’s second studio album, Lost In Translation is set for release on June 23, 2023.