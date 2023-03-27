Click to share this via email

John Legend is always happy to set the mood.

Over the weekend, Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles were spotted on the streets of Tokyo having a makeout session in full view of the public.

But for Legend, it was the music playing in the background that got him.

“Happy to help,” he wrote in an Instagram post, sharing the video of Ratajkowski and Styles kissing, in which his song “Dope” can be heard playing in the background.

“Make out to #Dope,” he wrote in the video itself. “Everybody’s doing it 👀.”

In the comments, fans were loving Legend’s post, with one person writing, “I’ve never laughed harder if I’m honest.”

Another joked, “You definitely get an assist for this on the stat sheet.”

In a report from People, a source said, “Harry and Emily know each other. They have been friendly for a while.”

Ratajkowski and Styles have not yet commented publicly about their relationship.

Styles was previously in a relationship with director Olivia Wilde. They split last year.

Meanwhile, since Ratajkowski’s divorce last year from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, she has been romantically linked to Pete Davidson and Eric André.