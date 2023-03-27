Click to share this via email

Sydney Sweeney looks effervescent as she films her latest project in Sydney, Australia.

The new film is an R-rated romantic comedy co-starring fellow American actor Glen Powell. Will Gluck, the mind behind “Easy A” and “Friends with Benefits”, is directing the movie, which is yet to be titled.

The “Euphoria” actress, 25, exuded beauty while shooting at the Sydney Opera House on Monday in a flowing light pink gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high split. She accompanied the chic look with silver high-heels.

Sydney Sweeney — Photo: MEGA Agency

Her co-star Powell, 34, looked simply classy in a black suit with a white dress shirt and skinny black tie.

The chemistry appeared strong between the two stars as Sweeney wrapped her arms around Powell’s neck while filming.

Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell — Photo: MEGA Agency

Although the film’s plot is still undisclosed, it also stars Bryan Brown, Michelle Hurd, Hadley Robinson and Darren Barnet.