Shakira reportedly has a new man in her life.

Spanish media claimed the singer, who is set to move to Florida after signing a child custody agreement with Gerard Piqué, has been dating someone in Miami.

OK Diario stated Shakira met the “mystery man” several months ago, according to the Daily Mail.

The website claimed: “It seems the Colombian singer could have found a new illusion in the shape of a mysterious man she apparently met in Miami and has been in contact with for four months.”

Despite not going into too much detail, it’s thought the man in question isn’t her former flame Antonio de la Rúa, whom she dated before Piqué.

It’s not known when Shakira will be making the move to Florida, with it recently being reported that her mom Nidia Ripoll had suffered a blood clot in her leg.

Shakira and Piqué revealed they were calling it quits after 11 years together back in June 2022.

Piqué has since confirmed his romance with Clara Chia Marti, with it being rumoured that he cheated on Shakira with her.

Shakira has seemingly since taken swipes at Marti and her ex in diss tracks; the latest being the “TQG” collaboration with Karol G.

In the track, the hitmaker sings in Spanish that she is “already set” all by herself, and was “hurt” by her exes’ new romance, according to Page Six.