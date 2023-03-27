Shawn Mendes could’ve used more sunscreen.

In a post this weekend on Instagram, the Canadian pop star shared photos and a video from his recent trip to Mexico City.

Among the pics were a pair of shirtless shots, in which Mendes showed off the burns he got from spending a little too much time in the sun, with full-on tank top tan lines.

He also included photos from his visit to the Pyramid of the Sun just outside the city, as well as pics from a local bookstore, and a video of a street performer with a unique, large, hand-cranked music box.

In a recent interview with WSJ. Magazine, Mendes opened up about his decision last year to cancel his “Wonder” world tour in order to focus on his mental health.

“The process was very difficult. A lot of doing therapy, a lot of trying to understand how I was feeling and what was making me feel that way. And then doing the work to help myself and heal,” he said. “And also leaning on people in my life to help a little bit.”

“I think the last year and a half has been the most eye-opening and growing and beautiful and just healing process of my life,” Mendes added. “I’m also really grateful for all the people that were so accepting and loving and kind and understanding. And it just really made me see how culture is really starting to get to a place where mental health is really becoming a priority.”