50 Cent and a Miami-based spa have settled in court regarding false penis enlargement claims.

Billboard reports that the rapper, real name Curtis Jackson, and plastic surgeon Angela Kogan’s company Perfection Plastic Surgery & MedSpa have “reached an agreement in principle to settle Mr. Jackson’s claims.”

50 wielded a lawsuit against Kogan in September, alleging that the surgeon used a photo of the rapper’s penis to promote the services of Perfection Plastic Surgery & MedSpa, thus alluding that 50 Cent underwent penis enlargement surgery.

50’s attorney claimed that the “defendants’ actions have exposed Jackson to ridicule, caused substantial damage to his professional and personal reputation, and violated his right to control his name and image.”

Kogan denied the accusations, but the courts overruled her attempts to dismiss the case in December last year.

“As the proverbial saying goes, a picture is worth a thousand words,” Judge Robert N. Scola, Jr. expressed during the case. “This one in particular depicts a worldwide celebrity next to Kogan with MedSpa’s name repeated all throughout the background. The promotional value is evident.”

The rapper also sued the Shade Room in February for spreading rumours about the alleged surgery, a settlement was also reached for this lawsuit.