Snoop Dogg would love to head down to the Coronation Street cobbles.

While recently chatting to The Sun, the rapper revealed his love of the soap… and it turns out that’s not the only Coronation he’s got his eye on.

He said of performing at the May 7 gig celebrating King Charles’ coronation: “I’m down to perform at the coronation. Make it happen.”

Snoop also told the tabloid, “‘Coronation Street’, I love it.”

READ MORE: Bebe Rexha Shares Funny Story About Sliding Into Snoop Dogg’s DMs: ‘He FaceTimed Me The Next Morning At 7 A.M.’

He added of the popular soap, which airs in Canada on CBC: “If they call me, I’ll do it. I’ll play whenever they need.”

Snoop gushed of what he likes about “Corrie”, “I love the cinematography, acting, the storyline and just the reality. I’d like to be part of it because they’ve been part of my culture.”

The musician has a love for the royals, stemming from the ’90s when he claimed the late Queen Elizabeth II played a part in him not being banned from the U.K. amid murder charges that he was later acquitted of.

READ MORE: Martha Stewart Gets Snoop Dogg Tattoo In Hilarious Super Bowl Commercial

He recalled, “When they tried to kick me out of England, the Queen made a comment that her grandbabies loved Snoop Doggy Dogg, and he had done no wrong in Britain, so she gave me permission to be here.

“Those grandbabies grew up to be Prince William and Harry, so I had influence on them and they had influence on their grandmother, which enabled me to get into this beautiful country. They love my music. There’s mutual love and respect.”