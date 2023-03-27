The man suing Gwyneth Paltrow over a 2016 skiing collision at one of the most upscale resorts in North America is expected to take the stand Monday as the closely watched trial goes into its second week.

Attorneys said Friday that retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, 76, would likely testify first on Monday, before his attorneys rest and hand the Utah courtroom over to Paltrow’s defense team to make their case. Paltrow’s attorneys are expected to call her two children — Moses and Apple — and a ski instructor who was present the day of the collision.

Sanderson is suing Paltrow for more than $300,000, claiming she skied recklessly into him from behind on a beginner ski slope, breaking four of his ribs and causing head trauma that manifested as post-concussion syndrome after the crash. Paltrow has countersued for $1 and attorney fees, alleging Sanderson was at fault and veered into her from behind.