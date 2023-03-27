Emily Ratajkowski appears to be friendly with Harry Styles’ ex Olivia Wilde, but that didn’t stop her making out with the One Direction star over the weekend.

Ratajkowski and Styles were recently seen sharing a passionate smooch in Tokyo, just a couple of weeks after she posed with Wilde at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars party and less than a year since the pair were seen dancing along to Styles’ hits at his Paris “Love On Tour” gig.

In resurfaced snaps, Ratajkowski and Wilde were pictured standing next to one another at Styles’ show last summer.

More pictures of Olivia Wilde and emily ratajkowski at Harry’s show last night🥂 ( credit to the owners for these pictures ) pic.twitter.com/iSayza0U4l — Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde updates🍋🍋 (@Holiviaa1) July 6, 2022

It was revealed that Styles and Wilde had split in November after dating for nearly two years.

After Ratajkowski and the “Watermelon Sugar” musician were snapped kissing, an insider told People that despite their romance seemingly being new, they’ve known one another for a while.

“Harry and Emily know each other,” the source said, adding, “They have been friendly for a while.”

The insider also noted that Ratajkowski is “friendly” with Wilde.

In recent months, Ratajkowski has also been romantically linked to Eric André and Pete Davidson after filing for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2022.

Styles, on the other hand, allegedly slid into Australian influencer and fashion blogger Yan Yan Chan’s DMs after his split from Wilde.