Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Joaquin Phoenix was photographed filming scenes for “Joker: Folie à Deux” in New York City on Sunday morning.

Following in the footsteps of his co-star Lady Gaga, who is cast as Harley Quinn, the Oscar-winner was spotted filming for the sequel in a crowded group of protestors waving signs that read ‘FREE JOKER.’

Phoenix sported an ’80s-inspired brown business suit with a striped tie and a pair of shades as he was escorted into a police car.

READ MORE: New Picture Of Lady Gaga In ‘Joker 2’ Hits The Internet Before Oscars Appearance

Joaquin Phoenix — Photo: MEGA Agency

Another photo showed the critically acclaimed actor sitting in the back of the police car as his face wore a stern and burdened facial expression.

Joaquin Phoenix — Photo: MEGA Agency

Another photo showed the esteemed actor walking with the film’s director, Todd Phillips.

Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips on the set of #Joker2 moments ago in New York City pic.twitter.com/avt0W1Qejw — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) March 26, 2023

Photos have been popping up all over the internet lately with new leaked images from the sequel to the 2019 “Joker”. Yesterday’s other pictures of the cast showed Gaga walking around the streets of NYC with a sulking look washed over her face.

READ MORE: First Look At Lady Gaga And Joaquin Phoenix In ‘Joker’ Sequel

DAY 2! Lady Gaga is back on the set of #Joker2 in NYC pic.twitter.com/o0DkXJPBGV — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) March 26, 2023

Another photo showed a newspaper headline from the Gotham Examiner which donned the phrase ‘CRAZY IN LOVE,’ accompanied by a wide-eyed and smiley mugshot of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn.

Lady Gaga as Harleen Quinzel in Arkham State Hospital pic.twitter.com/Vh1gq3yyNH — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) March 26, 2023

“Joker: Folie à Deux” is directed by Todd Phillips and is rumoured to be released on October 24, 2024.