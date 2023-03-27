Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Jen Shah will leave prison a year earlier following her 78-month sentence in February, releasing her in 2028 instead of 2029.

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star’s release date has been reduced to August 30, 2028, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons inmate database.

Shah surrounded herself on February 17 when she requested to serve her sentence at Federal Prison Camp (FCP Bryan) in Texas.

READ MORE: Jen Shah Shares Second Update From Prison: ‘I Think This Has To Be A Dream’

Shah’s manager, Chris Giovanni, told Us Weekly recently that Shah was “doing well and remains committed towards making her victims whole.”

“She has initiated her payments towards restitution, and we hope to have her home as soon as possible so that she may resume life with her family and work, putting this chapter of her life behind her,” continued Giovanni.

READ MORE: Lisa Barlow And Heather Gay Claim Jen Shah Asked Them For Money To Pay Legal Fees

The Bravolebrity was arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering while filming season 2 of “RHOSLC” in March 2021.

The star was sentenced to six and a half years behind bars in January 2023 after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in July 2022.

The legal system also orders Shah to pay $6,645,251 in restitution and forfeit $6,500,000, 30 luxury items and 78 counterfeit luxury items.