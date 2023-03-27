Amy Jo Johnson is clearing up rumours.

Fans had been in speculation mode after it was revealed that the actress wouldn’t be appearing in the upcoming “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always” reunion special on Netflix.

In January, Johnson had tweeted, “For the record I never said no… I just didn’t say yes to what was offered.”

The comment led many fans to assume and spread the rumour that she didn’t appear in the reunion special due to the money she was offered.

But over the weekend, Johnson clarified that the rumours are “simply not true,” adding, “Maybe I just didn’t want to wear spandex in my 50s or couldn’t go to NZ for a month. Or none of ur beeswax.”

Please stop saying I didn’t do reunion because of money Simply not true. Maybe I just didn’t want to wear spandex in my 50s 🤣 or couldn’t go to NZ for a month.Or none of ur beeswax 🐝 JDF & I both chose not to for our own reasons. They filmed before he passed. #PowerRangers — Amy Jo Johnson (@_amyjojohnson) March 26, 2023

She also said, “JDF & I both chose not to for our own reasons. They filmed before he passed,” referring to her old co-star Jason David Frank, who passed away in November at age 49.

Johnson played Kimberly Hart, the Pink Power Ranger, in the first three seasons of the classic kids show, and starred in a number of “Power Rangers” specials and movies throughout the ’90s.

The “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always” special is set to premiere on April 19.