Madonna is standing up for trans rights in Nashville.

The musician announced the addition of eight new tour stops on her The Celebration Tour on Monday, with Nashville’s stop specifically added to support trans rights.

“The oppression of the LGBTQ+ is not only unacceptable and inhumane; it’s creating an unsafe environment; it makes America a dangerous place for our most vulnerable citizens, especially trans women of color,” she stated in a press release, via People.

READ MORE: Prince William Surprises Diners At LGBTQ+ Restaurant In Poland

The statement referred to the recent passing of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in Tennessee including an anti-drag bill which restricted “adult cabaret performances” including “topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dancers, strippers,” and “male or female impersonators.”

“Also, these so-called laws to protect our children are unfounded and pathetic. Anyone with half a brain knows not to f— with a drag queen. Bob and I will see you from the stage in Nashville where we will celebrate the beauty that is the queer community,” Madonna continued, referencing Bob the Drag Queen who will join her on the tour.

A portion of proceeds from the Nashville show will go towards various trans rights organizations.

READ MORE: Did Madonna Just Confirm Romance With Boxer Josh Popper Via Instagram Pic?

Aside from the Nashville stop, the other added shows include Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Palm Springs and Sacramento, along with a second show in Phoenix and a third night in both Las Vegas and San Francisco.