Drama is on the horizon.

The latest trailer for “The Kardashians” season 3 has just dropped, and there appears to be plenty of family mayhem to serve a season’s worth of entertainment. The new season sets its sights on the family as they navigate co-parenting, motherhood and their empires.

The trailer begins with Kim stating: “Listen, everyone has their own truth of how they think something happened.” Soon after, a shot of the star breaking down in tears plays in the trailer.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Delivers Two-Hour Seminar At Harvard Business School

Let’s talk about it. Season 3 is coming May 25 to Disney+ Canada. #TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/tJduDuwmaS — Disney+ Canada 🇨🇦 (@DisneyPlusCA) March 27, 2023

From there, the drama unfolds as a scene of Kourtney with Khloe and her friend Simon Huck, discussing an unknown person where she says: “There’s no sense of loyalty.”

Scott Disick suddenly pops up where he expresses: “I’ve never seen this much drama in my life.”

READ MORE: Scott Disick Reportedly Returning For The ‘The Kardashians’ Season 3

The new season battles with themes of influence and fame, as Kendall Jenner discusses “protecting her peace,” and Kylie Jenner explains that she has a “huge influence” as she wonders aloud: “what are we doing with our power?”

The new season of “The Kardashians” will debut on Disney+ Canada on May 25, with new episodes every Thursday.