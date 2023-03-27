Click to share this via email

Wrexham owners Rob McElhenney watch the game with Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively during the Vanarama National League match between Wrexham and York City at the Racecourse Ground on March 25, 2023 in Wrexham, Wales.

Blake Lively has the same cheeky sense of humour as her husband Ryan Reynolds.

The actress was on hand to support Reynolds at Wrexham A.F.C’s Racecourse Ground over the weekend when she stopped to greet fans in the crowd.

Reynolds owns the Welsh soccer club with Rob McElhenney.

As Lively walked around the pitch, one person asked her if she could say hi to his girlfriend Stephanie.

The “Gossip Girl” star cheekily quipped, “Hi Stephanie. You should leave him.”

Stephs cried happiness and she’s absolutely over the moon.. Luckily she hasn’t broke up with me!🤣 thanks again❤️ @blakelively @stephaniexcxc pic.twitter.com/RGzA5tYbyS — Sam (@SWXM01) March 26, 2023

The fan managed to see the funny side, with people around him also laughing at Lively’s joke.

He posted on Twitter under the handle @SWXM01, “Stephs cried happiness and she’s absolutely over the moon.. Luckily she hasn’t broke up with me!🤣 thanks again❤️@blakelively @stephaniexcxc.”

Lively, McElhenney and Reynolds were in town to cheer on Wrexham’s women’s team over the weekend, as well as watching the men’s team beat York City 3-0.

Wrexham AFC owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney watch their team during the Vanarama National League match between Wrexham and York City at the Racecourse Ground on March 25, 2023 in Wrexham, Wales. (Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images)

Reynolds and Lively’s kids were also in attendance, with the Canadian star cradling their newborn baby.