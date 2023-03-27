It can be challenging, but keeping your cool around Drake is essential.
A woman named Rowan recently shared her embarrassing run-in with the globally famous superstar on TikTok, in which she described her experience as humbling.
Rowan went to a party at Drake’s house in Toronto when she eventually saw the “Rich Flex” musician by the bar with his friends. While at the bar, she found herself only a few feet away from the megastar.
@rowanfowey
GRWM while I tell you about the time I ansolutely embarassed myself in front of Drake #grwm #storytime #toronto #drake
When Drake looked over at her, she introduced herself to him with what she described as “the whitest ass she could have ever given him.”
“This is where I get humbled,” she continued.
Rowen described how Drake responded to her smile with a viscerally adverse reaction, giving her a creeped-out look before immediately walking away.
Despite the embarrassment, Rowan dared to share the story on Tik Tok where the video has garnered 65.5k likes.
Rowan thanked Drake for his hospitality and admitted that she thinks he’s a great artist.
The comment section popped off with reactions. One user wrote: “The way I can actually imagine him doing this makes this story 10x better.”
Another person shared a similar experience with the all-star artist, writing: “Lmfao, why did the exact same thing happen to me, but I flared my nostrils at him.”