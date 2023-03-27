Click to share this via email

April is going to be a star-packed month on Global’s “Saturday Night Live”.

The sketch show is returning on April 1 with three back-to-back new episodes each week, and kicking off with “Abbott Elementary” star Quinta Brunson hosting.

Lil Yachty will be the musical guest for the April 1 episode.

April shows!!! pic.twitter.com/6uXWIDLGLT — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 27, 2023

The following week, on April 8, former cast member Molly Shannon will be returning to Studio 8H to host the show, with the Jonas Brothers as musical guests.

On April 15, “Ghosted” star Ana de Armas will host for the first time, with Karol G making her first appearance as musical guest on “SNL”.

Tune-in to “Saturday Night Live”, Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global.