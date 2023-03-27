April is going to be a star-packed month on Global’s “Saturday Night Live”.

The sketch show is returning on April 1 with three back-to-back new episodes each week, and kicking off with “Abbott Elementary” star Quinta Brunson hosting.

READ MORE: ‘SNL’: Please Don’t Destroy Trio Convince Reluctant Jenna Ortega To Do The ‘Wednesday’ Dance In New Promo

Lil Yachty will be the musical guest for the April 1 episode.

The following week, on April 8, former cast member Molly Shannon will be returning to Studio 8H to host the show, with the Jonas Brothers as musical guests.

READ MORE: ‘SNL’ Hilariously Roasts ‘Dilbert’ Cartoonist Scott Adams Over Racist Tirade

On April 15, “Ghosted” star Ana de Armas will host for the first time, with Karol G making her first appearance as musical guest on “SNL”.

Tune-in to “Saturday Night Live”, Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global.