Joanna Krupa’s husband Douglas Nunes has reportedly filed for divorce.

According to documents obtained by ET, Nunes filed for divorce in Los Angeles, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

Nunes is said to have claimed he and Krupa, who tied the knot in August 2018, separated on January 2.

The pair share 3-year-old daughter Asha-Leigh together. Nunes is asking for joint legal and physical custody.

TMZ also reported that the docs stated Nunes “wants the court to determine who gets what from their marital assets, and there’s no mention of a prenup in the petition.”

Nunes is also allegedly asking the courts to terminate ability to award Krupa spousal support.

Former “The Real Housewives of Miami” star Krupa was previously married to Romain Zago from 2013 to 2017.