AJ McLean and his wife Rochelle DeAnna McLean are putting a pause on their marriage.

TMZ reports that the two are temporarily separating, but not divorcing.

“Marriage is hard, but worth it. We have mutually decided to separate temporarily to work on ourselves, and on our marriage with the hope of building a stronger future,” they told the outlet.

They continued, “The plan is to come back together and continue to nurture our love for one another, and our family. We ask for respect and privacy at this time. Separation is hard enough without the commentary, please be kind and remember there are children involved.”

The two tied the knot in 2011 at the Beverly Hills Hotel after 6 years of dating in a ceremony attended by the rest of the Backstreet Boys.

The two share 10-year-old Elliott and 5-year-old Lyric together.