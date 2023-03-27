Click to share this via email

Chris Pratt’s son Jack loved seeing his dad in “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”.

Pratt shares 10-year-old Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris, telling ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante of how the youngster reacted: “I did a sneak screening early, and so I took Jack and a bunch of his friends and they loved it.

“His immediate reaction was, he went home immediately, started playing Smash Brothers on his [Nintendo] Switch. They loved it, man. The kids went crazy for it.”

The star shares daughters Lyla and Eloise with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, as well.

Pratt is the voice of Mario in the eagerly anticipated flick, while Charlie Day, who also chats to Bustamante, stars as Luigi.

Pratt goes on to talk about how his 10-year-old self would react to playing such a part.

He says of whether younger him would believe he’d be starring in this film one day, “Oh my gosh, no!”

Pratt adds, “My brain melted as an adult. If you told me as a young child, it would not be good for that young Chris.”

The film also stars Jack Black as Bowser, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad and more.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” hits theatres on April 5. Give the final trailer a watch below.