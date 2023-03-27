Kelly Clarkson is heading to Vegas!

On Monday, the singer announced that she will be headlining an exclusive residency at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

The “chemistry…an intimate night with Kelly Clarkson” show will kick off on July 28 and run for a total of 10 shows through August.

Music in the show will span Clarkson’s incredible two-decade career.

“I am so excited for these shows and couldn’t think of a better place to get back on stage than Las Vegas! The crowds in Vegas are such an amazing collection of people that simply want to have a great time and that’s what we’re going to do!” Clarkson in a statement. “So many of my musical idols have had, and still have, incredible residencies on The Strip, and I’m so excited to create my own!”

The announcement comes just a day after Clarkson announced her next album, Chemistry, coming soon.

“I was trying to find a word that really described the whole thing ‘cause I didn’t want everybody to think I was just coming out with some just like, ‘I’m angry, I’m sad’ — like just one or two emotions, you know?” she said in her announcement on Instagram. “This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship, and a whole relationship shouldn’t be just brought down to one thing. So there’s the good, the bad, and the ugly kind of thing going on in it.”

The new album will be Clarkson’s first since her 2021 holiday record “When Christmas Comes Around…”, and her 2017 album Meaning of Life before that.