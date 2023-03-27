“Firefly Lane” girls stick together forever.

Netflix released the emotional trailer for the final season of the beloved drama starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke on Monday.

“That’s the thing about big life changes. You don’t get to choose when they happen – you just have to hold on tight to the people you love and make your way through it,” Ben Lawson’s character says in the trailer.

The series follows Heigl’s Tully and Chalke’s Kate, two best friends from childhood who lean on each other as they weather the storm of growing up, life changes, and their changing dynamic.

Season 2 teases more drama, heartwarming family moments, and a diagnosis for Kate that may change their lives forever.

The official synopsis reads:

What could possibly have ended the tight-knit thirty year friendship of Tully and Kate, our “Firefly Lane Girls Forever?” We’ll learn the answer this season — but first — Kate grapples with the painful aftermath of Johnny’s ill-fated trip to Iraq, while Tully faces a lawsuit after walking away from her talk show, and must start her career over from the bottom. This leads her to search for answers about who she is and where she comes from — including a quest to find the father she never met, against the wishes of her secretive hippie mother, Cloud. In the ’80s, we see Kate and Johnny first fall in love, creating more than a little drama in the newsroom where they work, as Tully’s career rises and she spars (and flirts!) with cocky sportscaster Danny Diaz. She just might have met her match — that is, if they can stop arguing for five minutes. While in the ’70s, teenage Kate and Tully struggle to keep their friendship together as Cloud goes to jail for dealing drugs and Tully goes to live with her grandmother, far away from Firefly Lane. As the girls face the tumult of high school apart, they know the one thing they really need is each other.

The cast includes Ali Skovbye, Roan Curtis, Ben Lawson, Yael Yurman, India de Beaufort, Greg Germann, Jolene Purdy, and Ignacio Serricchio.

Season 2 of “Firefly Lane” hits Netflix on April 27.