Bella Ramsey is opening up about the early days of their career, where they were rejected based on appearance.

The “Last of Us” star, who is non-binary and gender fluid, recalled a time when their acting skills were essentially overlooked because they didn’t have the “look.”

“I was told [in] one of my first auditions ever… the director really liked me but I didn’t get the part because I didn’t have the ‘Hollywood look,'” Ramsey said in an interview clip that was shared to Twitter by a user named Kettle. “That’s something that I’ve always found very interesting.”

Nonetheless, besides landing the role of Ellie in “The Last of Us”, Ramsey, now 19, also played Lady Lyanna Mormont in “Game of Thrones” and led 2022’s “Catherine Called Birdy”, the Lena Dunham-directed adaptation of Karen Cushman’s novel.

In recent weeks, Ramsay has defended the same-sex love storylines in “The Last of Us” amid the series’ overwhelming success.

“If you don’t want to watch the show because it has gay storylines, because it has a trans character, that’s on you, and you’re missing out,” they said during an interview with GQ.

The complete first season of “The Last of Us” is now streaming on HBO Max.