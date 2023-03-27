Justine Bateman is being applauded for her recent remarks on ageism.

The author and actress, who rose to fame in the 1982 sitcom “Family Ties”, reacted to criticism she’s faced for choosing to age naturally by encouraging body-positivity during her appearance on “60 Minutes Australia”.

“I just don’t give a s**t. I think I look rad,” she said of the online hate. “I think my face represents who I am. I like it.”

While Bateman, 57, admits she previously considered cosmetic procedures like botox and fillers, she chose not to get such injections after realizing what they would take away from her.

“I feel like I would erase, not only all my authority that I have now, but also, I like feeling that I am a different person now than I was when I was 20,” she explained on the news program. “I like looking in the mirror and seeing that evidence.”

A number of people seem to have resonated with Bateman’s remarks, taking to social media to applaud her for speaking her truth and for remaining confident as she ages.

Bravo! My mother never had the opportunity to grow old, I relish every gray hair, every wrinkle as proof of aging gracefully. I’m almost 69 and grateful I’m lucky enough to grow old. Women need more role models like you and less of the distorted faces we see on celebrities now. — Dtr_of_Amer_hero (@moe_roddy) March 27, 2023

@JustineBateman I love your face don’t ever change. 💛💛💛 — ZzyzxMatrix (@MattyMattM80) March 27, 2023

👏 👏 I am sick of these women injecting all sorts of poisons into them to pout and tuck

They look horrible

We are the same age,I have a few crows feet myself Proud

Justine Bateman, 57, speaks about ignoring Hollywood beauty standards https://t.co/NOCekBmFz6 via @DailyMailCeleb — Judith smith (@Judiths53372214) March 27, 2023

Your perfectly imperfectly Beautiful. As it should be :) — CherylLynn (@CherylL63519810) March 27, 2023

Thank you …I'm 53 and embracing every wrinkle🩷the wrinkles and scars are the map of the life you lived❤️ — Mary Desanctis (@mardesan39) March 27, 2023

About 15 years ago, when Bateman was in her early 40s writing her first book, Fame: The Hijacking of Reality, she recounted Googling herself and seeing the autocomplete- “looks old”- upon typing her name in the search bar.

Justine Bateman looks old.

Then, she remembered viewing images of herself that were showcased as “evidence.”

“I thought my face looked fine,” she told People of the photos back in 2021, before releasing her second book Face: One Square Foot of Skin.

“Because of some of the fears I had, unrelated to my face, I decided to make them right and me wrong… I became really ashamed of my face, ridiculously so,” she continued.

Elsewhere during her “60 Minutes Australia” appearance, the actress-turned-director spoke about how societal pressures to reverse the natural aging process still remain in effect to date.

“I feel sad for them, I feel sad that they are not just enjoying life,” Bateman said of today’s younger generation, who are afraid of aging. “I feel sad that they are distracted from the things that they are meant to do in life … with this consuming idea that they’ve got to fix their face before anything else can happen.”