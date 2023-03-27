Click to share this via email

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is having a glamorous day with her one-year-old daughter Malti Marie.

The famous mom, 40, is giving her little one a taste of the behind-the-scenes action that goes into getting ready for a day of work.

The adorable photo, shared to Chopra’s Instagram account on Monday, sees the actress holding her baby girl in her arms while she poses with a makeup brush. The sweet moment, captured on camera, also sees Malti Marie gazing up at her mom.

“Glam with mama,” Chopra captured the pic.

Her post follows a funny video she shared over the weekend of her and her husband Nick Jonas trying to enjoy a date night out as parents.

The couple recently celebrated Malti Marie’s first birthday in January.