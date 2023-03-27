Click to share this via email

Amanda Marshall is making her comeback with new music and shows.

The Diamond-selling and multi-JUNO Award nominated singer-songwriter announced a brand new original song collection entitled Heavy Lifting on Monday that’s set for release this summer.

Fans will get an early peek at the album with the lead single “I Hope She Cheats” which comes out later this month.

“I started writing. And recording. For no one. For fun. I messed around. Experimented. Pounded on the piano in the middle of the night, turned my closet into a vocal booth. I sang every part and grooved in my pajamas. I hummed harmonies into my phone on the subway like a maniac,” Marshall recalled of the new album’s creative process. “I swore a lot. I screamed and laughed and cried and made a million mistakes because who cares? ‘No one’s ever gonna hear this’. Wrong. I made a record.”

The 11-song album will mix Marshall’s trademark soulful blues-rock approach with modern R&B.

Amanda Marshall – I Hope She Cheats – Photo: Strut Entertainment

Marshall is also embarking on a national tour with the “25 & Counting: The Heavy Lifting Tour” which will see the musician travelling across Canada with special guest Sophia Fracassi. They hit the road on June 11 in Moncton, New Brunswick.

A full list of tour stops is below:

June 11: Moncton, NB at Casino NB*

June 12: Montreal, QC at Corona Theatre*

June 14: Peterborough, ON at Peterborough Memorial Centre*

June 16: Toronto, ON at Massey Hall*

June 18: London, ON at Budweiser Gardens*

June 20:Ottawa, ON at National Arts Centre*

June 21: Kitchener, ON at Centre In the Square*

June 22: Hamilton, ON at FirstOntario Concert Hall*

June 25: Winnipeg, MB at Burton Cummings Theatre*

June 26: Regina, SK at Conexus Arts Centre*

June 29: Edmonton, AB at Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium*

June 30: Calgary, AB at Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium*

July 2: Kelowna, BC at Prospera Place*

July 3: Vancouver, BC at Queen Elizabeth Theatre*

July 4: Victoria, BC Royal Theatre*

July 6: Saskatoon SK at the Saskatchewan Jazz Festival

August 5: New Glasgow, NS at The Jubilee Festival

*Features special guest, Sophia Fracassi.

“I Hope She Cheats” will come out on March 31, with ticket sales for whos opening on the same date.