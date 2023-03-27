Niall Horan is giving fans a taste of his new music.

The 29-year-old singer took to Instagram on Monday to announce the track list to his upcoming new album The Show, which he previously announced in February.

In a “Carpool Karaoke”-inspired video, Horan is seen driving in his car as he jams out to the 10-track album, unveiling a few seconds from each song in the order as they appear.

From upbeat bangers like track no. 1 titled “Heaven” to slowed-down acoustics like track no. 6, “You Could Start A Cult”, the former member of One Direction is also seen singing along to the lyrics.

“Leaking my album track list,” reads the text in the video as Horan kicks off by saying, “Welcome to The Show.”

At one point he adds, “Would you like some gravy with that bangers and mash,” before laughing at his own joke and unveiling another track.

“Which song are ya most excited for ?” he captioned the video.

Horan’s third studio album, The Show, is set to release on June 9. It follows Heartbreak Weather, which he released back in 2020.