A release date has been set for Martin Scorsese’s highly-anticipated “Killers of the Flower Moon”.

The historical drama about “the serial targeting and murder of members of the oil-rich Osage tribe,” as per Variety, will first open in limited theatres on October 6. Then, on October 20, the film will have a wide release.

The project, produced by Apple Original Films, will also stream on Apple TV+ at a later, unspecified date. For the theatrical release, Apple will partner with Paramount Pictures.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” has been forecasted as a major awards season contender given its impressive cast, which includes Oscar-winning actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Brendan Fraser, along with Jesse Plemons and Lily Gladstone. Additionally, Scorsese, who’s ranked as one of the greatest filmmakers in history, has received several Oscar nominations throughout his career and, in 2007, took home the golden statuette for Best Achievement in Directing for his crime-drama “The Departed”.

According to multiple sources, “Killers of the Flower Moon” is expected to makes its film festival debut at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in May. The film, based on David Grann’s best-selling novel of the same name, “unfolds in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of Native Americans and the investigation into the string of brutal crimes by the FBI.”