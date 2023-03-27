Elijah Wood is now a father of two, or has been for awhile now.

The “Lord of the Rings” star nonchalantly revealed that he and his longtime partner, Danish producer Mette-Marie Kongsved, welcomed their second child together in 2022.

In a new interview with Wall Street Journal, published on Monday, Wood provided a description of his daily morning routine, which he said typically begins “pretty early” when the couple is woken up by their “3-year-old son and a 14-month-old daughter.”

His comment marks the first time he’s mentioned having two kids.

Wood and Kongsved, who continue to keep their personal lives very private, confirmed their relationship back in 2018 after they were photographed holding hands in Pasadena, California. The two seemingly met upon working together on the 2017 film “I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore”.

In 2020, Wood, 42, similarly revealed the birth of their first child, Evan, months after his 2019 arrival.

While appearing on “Late Night With Seth Meyers”, the actor told the TV host, “And that night, I found out we were pregnant. On Christmas Eve [2018].”

Elsewhere, while chatting with WSJ, Wood noted that the only people who knew about the arrivals of the couple’s children were those close to them via a private Instagram account.

“I wanted to be able to share photos that I didn’t necessarily want to share with the world,” Wood explained. “An account that’s public-facing would really change what I share.”

Wood and Kongsved’s relationship status appears to remain the same, despite 2019 engagement rumours after Kongsved was spotted wearing a ring on her left hand.