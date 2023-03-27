Lena Headey has landed a new gig.

The “Game of Thrones” alum, 49, has been cast in a lead role in Netflix’s upcoming Western action drama series “The Abandons”.

Created by Kurt Sutter, known for producing hit series like “Sons of Anarchy” and “The Shield”, “The Abandons” centres on “a group of diverse, outlier families [who] pursue their Manifest Destiny in 1850s Oregon, a corrupt force of wealth and power, coveting their land, tries to force them out,” as per Deadline.

READ MORE: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Stars Reunite At Lena Headey And ‘Ozark’ Actor Marc Menchaca’s Wedding

“These abandoned souls, the kind of lost souls living on the fringe of society, unite their tribes to form a family and fight back. In this bloody process, ‘justice’ is stretched beyond the boundaries of the law,” the synopsis continues. “‘The Abandons’ will explore that fine line between survival and law, the consequences of violence, and the corrosive power of secrets, as this family fights to keep their land.”

Headey, who starred as Cersei Lannister on all eight seasons of “GOT”, will portray Fiona, “a strong, devout matriarch who, unable to have her own children, took in four orphans to create her own family,” the outlet describes. “Driven by a higher purpose – and a strong-willed Irish temper – her faith and love for her family trump all.”

READ MORE: Lena Headey Looks Back At Film Hannah Waddingham Waterboard Scene: It Was A ‘Really S**t Day’

Since “GOT”, Headey has starred in a couple of films including Netflix’s action-thriller “Gunpowder Milkshake” alongside Michelle Yeoh and Angela Bassett. The five-time Emmy nominee will also star in HBO’s upcoming mini series “The White House Plumbers”.