'Yellowjackets' (L-R): Lauren Ambrose as Van, Simone Kessell as Lottie, Juliette Lewis as Natalie, Melanie Lynskey as Shauna, Christina Ricci as Misty and Tawny Cypress as Taissa

Following the season 2 premiere of Showtime’s “Yellowjackets” on March 26, the Emmy-nominated hit series broke records across the network’s platforms.

The critically acclaimed mystery drama brought in nearly two million viewers across platforms for its season two premiere on Sunday night, the best season two premiere the network has seen in more than 10 years, and nearly doubled the series premiere audience from November of 2021.

READ MORE: ‘Yellowjackets’ Cast Reacts To Surprise Return In The Season 2 Premiere

“‘Yellowjackets’ broke records as the most streamed Showtime debut ever thanks to [showrunners] Ashley [Lyle], Bart [Nickerson], Jonathan [Lisco] and our extraordinary ensemble cast who brought season two to even greater heights,” said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks. “By tapping into our proven strategy of promoting series across our full portfolio of brands at Paramount Media Networks, we successfully broadened the reach and brought new viewers into this incredible series that deftly combines psychological horror, dark comedy and coming-of-age drama.”

More precisely, “Yellowjackets”‘ season two audience increased 110 percent from its series premiere, breaking the record on streaming and on-demand platforms previously set by “Dexter: New Blood” (2021).

READ MORE: ‘Dexter’ Spinoff Plans In The Works From Showtime

Last year, “Yellowjackets” season one was nominated for seven Emmy awards in the drama categories, including nods for series, lead actress (Melanie Lynskey), supporting actress (Christina Ricci) and directing (Karyn Kusama).

“Yellowjackets season two airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime, with episodes also available to stream early, starting Fridays on the Showtime app.