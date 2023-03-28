Click to share this via email

Taylor Swift accepts the Song of the Year award for “Anti-Hero” onstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

The winners are in for the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards!

Celebrating the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the app from last year, the 10th edition of the awards ceremony featured a star-studded list of nominees, including Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Beyoncé, Drake, Bad Bunny and many more.

This year, the show, which is airing live from Los Angeles Monday night on Fox, was hosted by Lenny Kravitz, who also took the stage to perform.

Voting for the awards opened in May, giving listeners the chance to decide winners in several new and established categories, with fan voting determining several categories, including this year’s Best Lyrics, Best Music Video, Best Fan Army and more.

Check below for updates to the complete list of nominations, with winners in bold:

Song of the Year:

“About Damn Time” – Lizzo

“Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift

“As It Was” – Harry Styles

“Big Energy” – Latto

“Enemy (from the series Arcane League of Legends)” – Imagine Dragons

“First Class” – Jack Harlow

“Ghost” – Justin Bieber

“Heat Waves” – Glass Animals

“INDUSTRY BABY” – Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow

“Woman” – Doja Cat

Artist of the Year:

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Drake

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Justin Bieber

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Best Duo/Group of the Year:

AJR

Black Eyed Peas

BLACKPINK

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

Parmalee

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Best Collaboration:

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” – Elle King & Miranda Lambert

“Cold Heart” – Elton John & Dua Lipa

“half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini ft. Kenny Chesney

“I Like You (A Happier Song)” – Post Malone ft. Doja Cat

“INDUSTRY BABY” – Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow

“One Right Now” – Post Malone & The Weeknd

“Sweetest Pie” – Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa

“Unholy” – Sam Smith & Kim Petras

“WAIT FOR U” – Future ft. Drake & Tems

“You Right” – Doja Cat ft. The Weeknd

Best New Pop Artist:

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

Jax

Nicky Youre

Steve Lacy

Country Song of the Year:

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan

“half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini ft. Kenny Chesney

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell

“The Kind of Love We Make” – Luke Combs

“Wasted On You” – Morgan Wallen

Country Artist of the Year:

Carrie Underwood

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Best New Country Artist:

Bailey Zimmerman

Cody Johnson

Elle King

Elvie Shane

Priscilla Block

Afrobeats Artist of the Year:

Burna Boy

CKay

Fireboy DML

Tems — WINNER

Wizkid — WINNER

Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” – Hitkidd & GloRilla

“First Class” – Jack Harlow

“Girls Want Girls” – Drake ft. Lil Baby

“Super Gremlin” – Kodak Black

“WAIT FOR U” – Future ft. Drake & Tems

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

Drake

Future

Kodak Black

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Best New Hip-Hop Artist: